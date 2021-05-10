Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

