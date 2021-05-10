Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 259.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

Shares of UNH opened at $418.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $419.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

