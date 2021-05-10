Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

