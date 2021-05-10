Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

ROST opened at $132.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $133.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

