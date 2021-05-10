Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HENKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. 147,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

