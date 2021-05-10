Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.