Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Sells $593,192.16 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.97. 1,044,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
