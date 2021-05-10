Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Sells $593,192.16 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.97. 1,044,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

