Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

