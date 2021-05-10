Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.00

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 10955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,675,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

