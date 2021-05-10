Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.72

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 1139542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.