Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $32.92

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $34.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 942 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
The stock has a market cap of $783.53 million, a PE ratio of 164.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
