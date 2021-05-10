Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $32.92

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $34.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 942 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The stock has a market cap of $783.53 million, a PE ratio of 164.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

