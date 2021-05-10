Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 2,516,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,451. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.