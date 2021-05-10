Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hess by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

