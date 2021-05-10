Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.95. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,606. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.