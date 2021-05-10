Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.41.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $117.92 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.