Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,795 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.08 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

