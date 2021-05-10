Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 109,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.