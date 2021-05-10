Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

