Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

HLT stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

