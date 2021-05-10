HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

HQI stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

