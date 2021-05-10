Hive (HIVE) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $207.41 million and $8.77 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 397,706,280 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

