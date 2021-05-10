HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

TSE HLS traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The stock has a market cap of C$584.89 million and a PE ratio of -30.89. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.52 million. Equities analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

