HollyGold One Day Volume Reaches $214,790.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $214,790.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00664377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 144.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00247143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01207372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00732879 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars.

