Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.69

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 5804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 171,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

