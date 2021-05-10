home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €18.88 ($22.21) and last traded at €18.88 ($22.21). Approximately 90,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.86 ($21.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on H24 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.22. The stock has a market cap of $548.41 million and a PE ratio of -31.21.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

