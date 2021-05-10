Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 172.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,229 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HMC stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

