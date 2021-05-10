Honest Price Reaches $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $363,879.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.00871331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01203193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00719515 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.