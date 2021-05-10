Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.43

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.43 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 50614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

