HOQU Price Tops $0.0043 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $721,996.52 and approximately $3.18 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

