HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.05

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

