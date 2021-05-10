Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 494,355 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,509,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

