HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.27 ($5.83).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 451.20 ($5.89) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 430.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.53. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

