Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $475.24

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $475.24 and last traded at $474.26, with a volume of 6530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

