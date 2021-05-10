Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,239.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Humanscape has a market cap of $71.30 million and $62,239.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

