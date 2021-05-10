Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Scott D. Kleinman Sells 6,225 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.76. 10,388,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,598,676. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 77,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 60,896 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 36,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

