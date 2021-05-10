Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 7986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

