Huobi BTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $2,992.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $56,072.25 or 1.00549505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.