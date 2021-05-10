Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.24. 5,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

