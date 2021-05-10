Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.21. 17,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $263.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.63.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.