Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SUPN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.