Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 10,500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.