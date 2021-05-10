Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gray Television worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.30. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

