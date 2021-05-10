Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after buying an additional 1,626,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,581,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 1,537,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 261,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

