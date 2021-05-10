Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Stamps.com worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.10. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.19 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.55.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

