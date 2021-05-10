Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 8,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,038. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

