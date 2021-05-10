Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Kellogg by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 350,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,609 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Kellogg by 12.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Kellogg by 12,956.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. 23,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

