Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,008 shares of company stock worth $3,854,384. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

