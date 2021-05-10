Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.88 Million in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,290. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,991 shares of company stock worth $2,984,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

