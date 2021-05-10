Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $3.01 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,539,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.62. 16,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,234. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

