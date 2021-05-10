Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 175,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.